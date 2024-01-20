UP Shocker: Partially-Naked Body Of Woman Found In Septic Tank Of Under-Construction Building In Fatehpur; Police Suspect Sexual Assault

X

In a shocking incident, a young woman’s partially-naked body was found in a septic tank of an under-construction building in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur. After receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene, initiating an investigation and inquiry.

⚠️Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals.



A shocking incident unfolded in #UttarPradesh as the naked body of a woman was discovered in an under-construction building near the 10th-mile toll plaza in the #Lalauli police station area of #Fatehpur.



The lifeless, naked body of a woman… pic.twitter.com/hw0l6hXQA2 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 20, 2024

UP : जनपद फतेहपुर में एक लड़की की न्यूड डेडबॉडी मकान के सीवर टैंक में मिली है। चेहरा ईंटों से कुचला हुआ था। लड़की की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। रेप की आशंका है। pic.twitter.com/4sOCDqy7Pb — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 20, 2024

Victim's saree found on ground floor

As per news reports, the victim's saree was found on the ground floor of the house, and her petticoat was recovered from the first floor. There is suspicion of murder following a sexual assault. However, the identity of the woman remains unknown. The police, in collaboration with the forensic team, are conducting a thorough examination of the crime scene.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Lalauli Police Station, where Rakesh Chandra Gupta, a resident of Radhanagar in the city, was constructing a building. The construction work is currently halted. A few days ago, some children playing near the building stumbled upon the woman's body in the tank. Despite witnessing the grim discovery, they hesitated to inform the police.

Upon receiving information on Saturday afternoon, the Bahua and Shah Chowki police reached the scene. Bloodstains were noticed on the first-floor wall of the under-construction house, along with bricks stained with blood. Samosas and chutney were scattered around the crime scene. A petticoat was found nearby, while a brightly colored saree was seized by the police on the ground floor.

Victim is a married: Police

According to the police, the victim is a married woman aged between 22 and 23 years. Efforts are underway to ascertain her identity, and the police are exploring all angles in the investigation.

Further details on the case are expected to emerge as the investigation unfolds.