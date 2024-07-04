UP Shocker! Woman’s Health Deteriorates After Doctors Leave Cotton & Bandages Inside Her Abdomen During Appendix Operation In Hapur

Representative Image

A serious case of medical negligence at Wellness Hospital, located in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, has come to light. During an appendix operation, doctors reportedly left cotton and bandages inside a woman's abdomen, leading to a severe deterioration in her health conditions.

The negligence was discovered only when the woman's family sought treatment at another hospital. The incident has sparked public outrage, resulting in a protest outside the hospital and the doctors fleeing the scene. Police were called to calm the situation late into the night.

The issue began when Tinku, a member of the Nirashray Seva Samiti on Railway Road, reported that his wife Poonam fell ill around 20 days ago. Doctors at Wellness Hospital diagnosed her with appendicitis and recommended surgery. Poonam was admitted to the hospital 15 days ago, and her operation took place 13 days ago. She was discharged six days post-surgery.

Poonam's condition worsen

However, complications soon arose. Pus began to seep from Poonam's stitches, and Tinku repeatedly took her back to Wellness Hospital for dressing changes. When her condition worsened on Wednesday, Tinku took her to another hospital. There, a thorough examination revealed that the Wellness Hospital doctors had left cotton and bandages inside her abdomen during the surgery, causing an infection. The new medical team removed the stitches and extracted the foreign materials from her stomach.

The revelation of such gross negligence incited anger among Poonam's family and local residents. A protest erupted outside Wellness Hospital, with demonstrators accusing the doctors of malpractice. Amid the chaos, the doctors left the hospital. Police arrived to deescalate the situation and assured the crowd that action would be taken.

No formal complaint received: Police

Police have stated that no formal complaint has been received yet. He confirmed that the police had calmed the protesters and that further action would follow upon receiving a formal complaint. The incident has been reported to health department officials, who have promised a thorough investigation. They stated that such negligence would not be tolerated and assured to take strict action against the responsible parties.