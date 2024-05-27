UP Shocker: Unidentified Mob Brutally Attacks Young Man For Hunting Peacock In Bareilly, Family Alleges 'Mob Lynching' (VIDEO)

A young man hunting a peacock, the national bird of India, in the Khadar area of the Ramganga river was caught and beaten to death by a mob in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The incident, which took place n Saturday morning, saw the unidentified mob severely beating the man and attacking him with sticks and slaps along with punches. The incident was also captured on video and was widely shared on social media. In the video the man can also be seen begging and stopping the mob to hit him. The assaulted man was also held captive by the mob, who claimed he was hunting a peacock, which is clearly visible in the video.

UP के बरेली में रामगंगा नदी के खादर इलाके में राष्ट्रीय पक्षी मोर का शिकार कर रहे युवक को भीड़ ने पकड़कर पीट पीटकर अधमरा कर दिया। हालत बिगड़ी तो भीड़ तंत्र ने पुलिस को बुलवाकर युवक को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। परिवार का आरोप है की भीड़ तंत्र द्वारा मॉब लिंचिंग की कोशिश की गई। इस… pic.twitter.com/NBFD94aFzj — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) May 26, 2024

When his condition worsened, the mob called the police and handed him over. According to media reports, the family of the young man has alleged that the mob's actions amounted to an attempted lynching.

Although, the man who was attacked by the mob is not identified yet.

According to media reports, the police is now currently investigating the incident. The family demands justice, claiming that the young man was brutally beaten, leading to his death.

Supreme Court's Take On Mob Lynching

This incident brings to mind the Supreme Court's 2018 verdict, which highlighted lynching and mob violence as creeping threats to society, often fueled by intolerance and the circulation of fake news and false stories. The Court had framed guidelines for preventive, remedial, and punitive measures to address this menace.

Although in this particular case the family of assaulted person has alleged of mob lynching and it is unable to say if this case was truly of mob lynching and that the police investigation in the will provide the conclusion. Mob lynching is very gruesome crime happening in many parts of India.

Recent Incident Of Mob Lynching In Gujarat

A man in Gujarat’s Banaskantha was allegedly killed by cow vigilantes on Thursday (May 23) while transporting buffaloes, according to news reports in The Times Of India.

The Times of India reported that local police stating that a group of five men allegedly lynched 40-year-old Mishrikhan Baloch early Thursday morning as he was transporting buffaloes to an animal market.