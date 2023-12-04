Chhattisgarh: Father Of Youth Killed In Mob Lynching Beats 7-Time Congress MLA Ravindra Choubey From Saja Seat

Father of Youth Killed In Mob Lynching Beats 7-Time Congress MLA Ravindra Choubey From Saja Seat | Twitter

Chhattisgarh: The father of a youth who was killed in mob lynching defeated the seven-time Congress MLA Ravindra Choubey from the Saja legislative assembly seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ousted the Congress Government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh.

BJP swept the state by winning 54 seats

BJP swept the state by winning 54 seats and the Congress was confined to 35 seats after the results were declared in Sunday (December 03).

The Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo was beaten by BJP's Rajesh Agrawal in a close contest and the result was declared after a margin of only 94 seats. There was another setback to the Congress after a labourer named Eshwar Sahu who contested elections on the BJP ticket defeated its seven-time MLA Ravindra Choubey.

Eshwar Sahu was fielded by the BJP against seven-time Congress MLA Ravindra Choubey from the Saja legislative assembly seat. Sahu defeated Choubey by a margin of 5196 votes. BJP gave a ticket to Eshwar Sahu after his son was killed in a mob lynching. The BJP claimed that his son was killed by a Muslim mob and the Congress did not take action against the culprits.

The national convener of the IT cell of BJP, Amit Malviya took to his official social media account and said, "He is Eshwar Sahu, a labour, now a BJP MLA in Chattisgarh. We fielded him, after his son was killed by a Muslim mob, and the Congress chose to side with the murderers. Today, he defeated Ravindra Choubey, a 7 time Congress MLA! He won’t get his son back but some closure perhaps..."

Assembly Election Results

Assembly Election Results 2023 was a major setback for Congress as it suffered defeat in 3 major states. BJP won Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh with a thumping majority. Congress was able to win only the southern state of Telangana where there was no direct contest between BJP and Congress. Congress defeated KCR-led BRS in the state. These election results will have a major impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. BJP will enter the elections with confidence.