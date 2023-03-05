UP Shocker! Parents confront hospital staff after several children injected with HIV patient's syringe, one turns positive; Deputy CM assures strict action

Representational image

In a shocking incident of medical apathy highlighting the poor state of hospitals and medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, a one-year-old girl admitted in a medical college turned HIV positive after she was injected with an infected syringe.

As per reports, for the past few days a one-year-old daughter was admitted to the state's Etah Medicial College along with others, including an HIV infected child. All the patients were injected with the same syringe. Even after parents complained, the administration did not stop.

Parents confront hospital staff

In a video posted on Twitter parents of the admitted children can be seen in confronting the hospital staff. One of the women, in particular, can be seen blaming the management for the gross negligence.

After a woman complained about the incident, hospital’s CMS Ashok Kumar started investigating the matter. As it stands, all admitted children were given precautionary doses to prevent HIV.

Children will now be tested after a month to ascertain whether they have symptoms of HIV or not.

Deputy CM assures action

After the news of this gross negligence spread, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak immediately sought an explanation from the principal of the Autonomous Government Medical College. He said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.