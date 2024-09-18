 UP Shocker: Mentally Unstable Woman, Husband Tied To Tree & Burnt With Iron Rod Over Suspicion Of Theft In Deoria
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
In a shocking incident in Surouli police station area of Deoria district, a woman and her husband were tied to a tree and brutally beaten by locals on suspicion of theft. To add to the horror, the woman was burnt with a hot iron rod. A video of the incident has gone viral, sparking outrage. The viral video shows cruelty inflicted upon couple.

Police suspect more individuals were involved, and a search is underway to apprehend the remaining culprits.

According to reports, the took place on the night of September 13 when Guddu, son of Umashankar and a resident of Usra Bazaar in Surouli, noticed that his wife, who suffers from mental health issues, had wandered off toward Parsa Jungle village. Mistaking her for a thief, some locals assaulted her before letting her go.

The next day, on September 14, former village head Kamlesh Yadav and a group of men arrived at Guddu's house. They dragged both Guddu and his wife outside, tied them to a neem tree, and beat them severely. During the assault, the woman was burnt with a hot iron rod. A villager recorded the recorded torture on the phone and later shared the video with others.

VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki; Police Say Suspect...
Upon seeing the viral video, the Surouli police immediately took notice and reached the victims' home to investigate the matter. Based on a complaint filed by the woman's father-in-law, Umashankar, the police have registered a case against Kamlesh Yadav and two unidentified individuals. Kamlesh, along with four others, has been taken into custody.

Surouli Police Station Officer Anil Kumar stated that prompt action was taken after the video went viral. A case has been registered based on the complaint from the victim’s father-in-law, and so far, five individuals have been detained. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.

