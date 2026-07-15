UP Shocker: Man's Hands Chopped Off With Axe After Dispute At Mahoba Petrol Pump - VIDEO

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Mahoba: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba. A 28-year-old man had both his hands chopped off with an axe at a petrol pump after an altercation on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 11 pm outside Chandel Petrol Pump on the Kanpur-Sagar Highway.

Police launch investigation

The victim's family has alleged the role of a local politician in the attack. Police have launched a probe based on the family's complaint and are scanning CCTV footage from the petrol pump.

Gore visuals have surfaced from the spot showing the man lying in a pool of blood on the ground with both his hands chopped off. A woman can be seen crying in shock and carrying the severed palm-to-wrist portion of the hand from the ground in a cloth.

Disclaimer: Disturbing visuals ahead

The victim has been identified as Jaivendra Singh, alias Vikki, who had gone to the petrol pump late at night to get fuel. His family said there was no prior enmity with the attackers. An argument broke out during refuelling, after which the accused allegedly attacked him with an axe and fled the spot.

Victim referred to higher centre

In the attack, Vikki's both hands were severed at the wrists. He also suffered serious injuries to his leg and multiple deep wounds to his head from the sharp weapon, NDTV reported.

Locals who found Singh lying in a pool of blood alerted the police. He was first taken to the district hospital, where doctors administered initial treatment before referring him to a higher medical facility due to the seriousness of his condition.

One accused detained

One accused has been detained so far, and further probe is underway, according to the police.