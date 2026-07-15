Manish Kashyap, 3 Influencers Booked Over 'False' Videos 'Targeting' Nitin Gadkari On E20 Fuel

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Nagpur: An FIR has been registered by the Nagpur Cyber Police against four social media influencers, including YouTuber Manish Kashyap, for allegedly circulating false and defamatory content aimed at Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during the ongoing controversy surrounding E20 ethanol-blended petrol.

Complaint filed with cyber police

The case was registered at the Nagpur City Cyber Police Station based on a complaint lodged by Shishir Tripathi, city chief of the BJP Social Media Cell. Besides Kashyap, the FIR names Instagram account Desi Boys (desi_boysncr) and influencers Harshit Rathi and Anklesh Invate, according to India Today.

According to the complaint, Manish Kashyap uploaded a YouTube video on July 3, 2026, allegedly containing false, defamatory and misleading statements regarding Gadkari and E20 fuel with the intent to mislead the public.

He further alleged that the other three accused used abusive language against the Union minister in videos related to ethanol-blended fuel, with the intent to spread false information, disturb public order and defame him.

Sections invoked in FIR

The case has been filed under Sections 356, 352 and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The complaint also alleged that some of the Instagram posts used obscene language against Gadkari and included edited videos and images intended to disturb public order.

Government's E20 push

The Centre has been promoting E20 petrol, a fuel blend containing up to 20 per cent ethanol, as part of its broader strategy to reduce crude oil imports, lower carbon emissions, and support domestic ethanol production. Automobile manufacturers have simultaneously introduced E20-compatible vehicles across multiple segments in line with the policy.