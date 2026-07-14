E20 Fuel Debate: Nitin Gadkari Says Vehicle Mileage Should Be Checked Through Authorised Dealers

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that motorists should not independently assess their vehicle’s fuel efficiency and should instead rely on tests conducted by manufacturer-authorised dealers. His remarks came amid ongoing criticism over the government’s nationwide rollout of E20 petrol.

Speaking to media on Monday, Gadkari responded to a journalist who claimed that her car’s mileage had dropped significantly after switching to ethanol-blended petrol.

The journalist said her 2023-purchased vehicle, which was expected to be compatible with E20 fuel, had seen mileage fall from around 11 km per litre to 7 km per litre in city driving conditions.

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When Gadkari asked how the mileage was calculated, she said she had relied on the figure displayed on the vehicle’s dashboard.

"You and I can't check the mileage. A car's mileage can only be checked using a company-authorised dealer's machine," Gadkari said while defending the ethanol-blending programme.

The comments come shortly after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas acknowledged that E20 petrol may lead to a 3-5% reduction in fuel economy in some vehicles. However, the ministry said mileage is only one factor in evaluating the benefits of ethanol-blended fuel.

The government introduced E20 petrol across the country from April 1 as part of efforts to increase ethanol blending, reduce dependence on imported crude oil and lower carbon emissions.

The rollout has faced criticism from several motorists who have reported reduced fuel efficiency after shifting to E20. Some sections of the automobile industry have also raised concerns about the impact of ethanol-blended petrol on older vehicles.

Automotive experts said authorised diagnostic equipment can help identify engine-related issues and electronic factors affecting fuel consumption.

However, they added that commonly used methods such as dashboard readings and full-tank calculations are also widely used by consumers to estimate real-world mileage.

Experts also pointed out that fuel efficiency depends on several factors beyond fuel type, including traffic conditions, driving habits, tyre pressure, vehicle load and air-conditioning usage.

The government has maintained that ethanol blending offers broader benefits, including reducing crude oil imports, supporting domestic ethanol producers and improving energy security.

Officials have argued that the programme is aimed at reducing India’s dependence on global oil markets rather than solely improving vehicle mileage.