UP Shocker! Viral Video Shows Female Hospital Staffer Seen Kicking Mentally Ill Man To Force Him Out Of Raebareli District Hospital

Viral video shows alleged abuse of patient in UP hospital | X/@ashishpaswan0

A disturbing video from a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli has gone viral on social media, showing a female ward attendant allegedly kicking and pushing a mentally ill man while attempting to force him out of a hospital corridor.

The clip has triggered widespread outrage online, with many users demanding strict action against the hospital staff over the alleged mistreatment of a vulnerable patient.

Ward Attendant Seen Kicking and Pushing Patient

In the viral video, the young man, reported to be mentally unstable, is seen sitting on the floor in visible distress inside a corridor at Raebareli District Hospital. The female ward attendant, dressed in a white uniform, is seen repeatedly pushing and kicking him while ordering him to vacate the area.

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She is also heard shouting at the man and allegedly hurling abuses as she attempts to drive him out of the hospital.

Throughout the incident, the man remains largely passive, making only slight movements to adjust his position and offering no visible resistance.

Security Guard Remains a Bystander

The video also shows a security guard standing a short distance away with his hands folded. Despite witnessing the alleged assault, he does not intervene or attempt to stop the ward attendant.

As the confrontation continues, a few people are seen walking through the corridor while the ward attendant continues gesturing angrily and physically engaging with the patient.

Video Sparks Outrage Online

The video, which surfaced on social media on Tuesday, has drawn sharp criticism from netizens, many of whom have called for an investigation into the incident and action against those responsible.

Several users questioned the treatment meted out to a person reported to be mentally ill, arguing that hospital staff are expected to provide care and protection rather than resort to physical abuse.

At the time of publication, authorities had not issued an official statement on the authenticity of the video or whether disciplinary action had been initiated.