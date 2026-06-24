Video: Priest Kicks, Drags Mentally Distressed Man Outside Raebareli Temple; Probe Underway

Police have launched an investigation after videos surfaced showing a temple priest allegedly kicking and dragging a mentally distressed man outside a Hanuman temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district during a community feast.

Videos trigger police inquiry

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday at the Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple in Jahanabad, where a large bhandara had been organised on the last Bada Mangal. Viral footage shows the man being forcefully kicked in the chest by temple president and priest Bhim Shankar Dwivedi, causing him to fall several feet away before being dragged by the collar across the road and left near a drain.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another video circulating online appears to show the same individual inside the temple premises earlier, allegedly creating a disturbance, behaving inappropriately near women attending the feast, and resisting attempts by volunteers to escort him out.

Priest defends his actions

Defending his actions, Dwivedi claimed the man repeatedly disrupted religious activities, made objectionable remarks about Hindu deities, and misbehaved with devotees. He said temple staff had first tried to remove him peacefully before he used force to evict him.

Investigation under way

Following the circulation of the videos, local police took cognisance of the matter and initiated an inquiry. Station House Officer Shiv Shankar Singh said the Jahanabad outpost in-charge had been directed to investigate the incident and that further legal action would be taken based on the findings.