UP Shocker: Man Strips Son, Makes Him Sit On Railway Track In Hardoi; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

UP: A viral video showing a shocking incident in Hardoi district has sparked outrage on social media. In the footage, a father can be seen tying his young son's hands and legs with a plastic rope and making him sit on the railway tracks. The incident reportedly took place near the Sitapur overbridge, close to the Hardoi railway station. The video quickly gained attention, prompting action from the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Sister Intervened To Save Her Brother When Train Approached

In the disturbing video shared on Twitter by JMD News, the child's sister can be heard attempting to reason with their father, expressing concern about the approaching train. However, the father dismisses her fears, stating that they are safe. Eventually, the sister notices the oncoming train and urges her father to remove the child from the tracks.

Responding to her pleas, the father picks up the child, moves a short distance away, and sits down with him. Throughout the incident, a crowd gathers, with some individuals recording the event. Shockingly, no one intervenes to protect the child or persuade the father to stop.

Child Stripped, Made To Sit On Track In Fit Of Anger

According to reports, the child had gone missing from home on Sunday morning. As evening approached without any sign of the child, family members began searching for him but found no leads. The child eventually returned home around 11 pm. In a fit of anger, the father took the child to the railway track, forced him to undress, tied him up with a plastic rope, and made him sit on the tracks. The father then positioned himself beside the tracks.

Accused Identified and Arrested

Inspector-in-charge of RPF, RB Singh, formed a team to investigate the video. Sub-Inspector Ghammuram and Head Constable Mohammad Jamir Khan were assigned to the case. The person seen in the video was identified as Anurag Gupta, a resident of the Kotwali area in the city. The RPF arrested Anurag Gupta and registered a case against him for his actions.