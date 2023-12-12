 UP Shocker: Man Kills Wife & 2 Children, Later Dies By Suicide In Ballia
The police received information from a local resident that Shrawan was brutally assaulting his wife and her children and rushed to Devdih village.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Ballia, December 12: Shrawan Ram, 35, hanged himself to death from a tree after murdering his wife and two sons, the police said. He was a resident of Devdih village under Bansdih police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. The police received information from a local resident that Shrawan was brutally assaulting his wife and her children and rushed to Devdih village.

The police found his body hanging from a tree branch

Upon searching Shrawan's home and the surrounding area, the police found his body hanging from a tree branch in an orchard. The bodies of his wife, Shashikala, 30, and their two sons, seven-year-old Surya Ram and four-month-old Chatthu, were found in a pool of blood. The woman and children had been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

The incident was a result of an old dispute

Ballia Superintendent of Police (SP), S. Anand, said that the incident was a result of an old dispute between Shrawan Ram and his wife. A suicide note found in Ram's pocket confessed to the murder of his wife and children in the middle of a family dispute, before taking his own life.

The marital life of Ram and Shashikala had been troubled for several years

Ram's brother informed the police that the marital life of Ram and Shashikala had been troubled for several years, leading to a previous court case. Nearly 18 months ago, a compromise had been reached, and Shashikala had resumed living with her husband.

The couple continued to quarrel and their dispute escalated

Despite this, the couple continued to quarrel and their dispute escalated, leading to the incident. The SP added that the investigation is ongoing, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

