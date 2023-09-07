UP Shocker: Man Held For Raping 13-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Girl In Bulandshahr

Representative Photo |

Bulandshahr, September 7: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old mentally-challenged girl in the Khurja Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshah, police said.

Brother alleged that the accused raped his sister who is mentally challenged

The girl's brother told the police that Kanhaiya, 30, had raped his sister, who is mentally challenged. Superintendent of Police (Rural), Bajrang Bali Chaurasia, said the alleged incident occurred when the girl had gone to play in the village.

Police arrested the accused

After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the village and arrested the accused, he added. The girl has been sent for a medical examination. Further action is being taken, the police said.

