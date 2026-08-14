UP Shocker: Dead Man's Thumbprint Taken On Blank Papers By Son Before Funeral In Lucknow; Viral Video Sparks Property Dispute Probe |

Lucknow: A viral video from Lucknow has sparked controversy after the alleged thumb impression of a deceased 75-year-old man was reportedly taken on blank sheets of paper before his last rites. The incident has raised questions over a possible property dispute involving the man's family, with police now examining the footage.

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लखनऊ रहीमाबाद के खड़ौहा गांव में रिश्तों को शर्मसार कर देने वाला मामला।आरोप है कि पिता की मौत के बाद घर में मातम के बीच उनका एकलौता बेटा मृत शरीर के अंगूठे का निशान सादे कागज पर लगवाता रहा।ग्रामीणों ने घटना का वीडियो बना लिया, जो अब वायरल है। pic.twitter.com/4X9Xc6r2Cr — Journalist Ravendra kumar (@Chhotukingoffi1) August 13, 2026

The incident reportedly took place in Khadaunha village under the Rahimabad police station area after the death of Chhatrapal, 75. The video, which has circulated widely on social media, appears to show some people taking the deceased man's thumb impression on sheets of paper. The purpose of the alleged documentation remains unclear.

Family Alleges Property Dispute

According to an NDTV report quoting the deceased man's relatives, Chhatrapal and his wife, Shivdevi, had allegedly been facing disputes with their son Mahendra and daughter-in-law Laxmi. The family claims that the elderly couple were forced to leave their ancestral home in 2023 and later stayed with relatives.

The relatives further claimed that Chhatrapal later published a public notice disowning Mahendra and his wife from his movable and immovable property. According to the family, the property-related decision had led to resentment between the father and son.

Daughter Recounts Father's Final Days

Chhatrapal's daughter Suman alleged that her father's health deteriorated on July 7. She claimed that Mahendra was informed about his condition and later took his father to the village, allegedly saying that he would arrange treatment for him. According to Suman, Chhatrapal died on July 9, just two days after being taken to the village.

Following his death, the deceased's daughters reportedly reached the village for the last rites. Suman alleged that Mahendra had a dispute with her and her sisters during the funeral proceedings. The viral footage allegedly showing the thumb impression being taken from their father's body later emerged, prompting questions over the circumstances surrounding the act.

Purpose Of Impressions Remains Unclear, Probe Underway

The video has led to speculation that the thumb impressions may have been connected to the family's property dispute. However, there is currently no confirmation that the documents were intended for any property transfer or other legal transaction. The alleged purpose of taking the impressions remains a key question for investigators.

The Rahimabad police said no formal complaint has been received in the matter so far. Officials are examining the viral video and verifying the circumstances in which it was recorded. Police are also looking into the identities of the people seen in the footage and the reason the deceased man's thumb impression was allegedly taken on blank papers. Further action will be considered after the facts are established through the inquiry.