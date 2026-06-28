UP Man Puts Dead Snake Into His Mouth To Film Video For Social Media; Hospitalised After Residual Venom Enters Body - WATCH

A 44-year-old labourer from Shadipur village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district was admitted to hospital after performing a dangerous stunt involving a dead snake while recording a video for social media.

The man, identified as Salim, allegedly placed the dead snake inside his mouth multiple times during the filming. Soon after completing the act, his health began to deteriorate, prompting concern among family members and neighbours.

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Snake entered home before incident

According to local residents, the incident unfolded on Thursday evening when a snake entered Salim's house. He reportedly killed the reptile before deciding to create a video with its carcass. Several people from the neighbourhood gathered to watch and also recorded the unusual act on their mobile phones.

Instead of seeking immediate medical care after he fell ill, Salim's family initially opted for traditional faith healing. However, when his condition failed to improve, he was taken to a nearby Community Health Centre. Doctors there referred him to the district hospital for further treatment.

Doctors warn against dangerous social media trends

Medical officials said Salim is now recovering.

Dr Shubham Chikara, a medical officer at the Community Health Centre, said, "No social media video is worth risking one's life." He also urged people to avoid dangerous stunts in pursuit of online attention or viral fame.

Medical experts caution that even after a snake dies, handling it can still pose health risks. Dead snakes may carry harmful bacteria, and in some cases, reflex actions can occur shortly after death. Authorities advise people to avoid touching dead reptiles with bare hands and to contact trained personnel for safe disposal whenever possible.