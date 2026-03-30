UP Shocker: Woman Kills Husband, Sleeps Beside Dead Body With Children Over Illicit Affair In Amroha

Representative Image

Amroha: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. A woman allegedly killed her husband and then slept beside his dead body the entire night along with their children. She later fabricated a story claiming that a robbery had taken place, according to NDTV.

The deceased, Mehraj, was a mason and a resident of Piplaoti Kala village in Amroha. His wife, Ruhi, was reportedly involved in an illicit affair with Farman, her sister’s brother-in-law. The couple wanted to live together. When Mehraj learned about the affair, he strongly opposed it.

Ruhi then allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate her husband. She mixed sedatives into Mehraj’s food and later called Farman and his friend Adnan to the house at night.

The three of them tied Mehraj’s feet with a rope and murdered him by slitting his throat with a sharp knife. After the murder, Ruhi went to sleep beside the body along with their children.

The next morning, when Mehraj’s father arrived home, he found his son lying on the veranda with his hands and feet still tied. Ruhi claimed that she had been assaulted and that robbers had attacked them. However, Mehraj’s father grew suspicious and informed the police.

During questioning, Ruhi confessed to the crime. The police have arrested all three accused, Ruhi, Farman, and Adnan. They have also recovered two knives used in the murder and two mobile phones. After their confession, the three have been sent to jail, and further investigation is underway.