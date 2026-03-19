UP Shocker: Man Inserts Bottle Into Private Part In Ahmedabad, Ambedkar Nagar Doctors Remove It After 70-Minute Surgery

In a rare and complex medical case, doctors in Ambedkar Nagar successfully removed a plastic bottle lodged in a man’s rectum after a delicate surgery.

The 38-year-old man, a resident of Saket Colony, had reportedly been suffering from severe abdominal pain for nearly 36 hours before being taken to a private hospital. Initial examination and an X-ray revealed that a one-litre plastic bottle was stuck inside his body.

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According to senior surgeon Dr Sunil Sharma, the case was highly sensitive due to the risk of injury to the intestines and rectum during the procedure. A team of doctors carried out a carefully planned surgery, which lasted around one hour and ten minutes, to safely extract the object.

Following the operation, the patient was kept under observation for four days. Doctors also conducted a sigmoidoscopy to check for any internal injuries or infection. He was discharged after his condition stabilised.

Medical experts indicated that the case may be linked to a psycho-sexual condition known as Anal Eroticism. They emphasised the importance of timely medical help and counselling in such cases to prevent complications. The patient is now reported to be out of danger.