UP Shocker: Bride-To-Be’s Dead Body Found At Hotel In Ghaziabad; Probe Underway (VIDEO)

Bride-To-Be's Dead Body Found At Hotel In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, October 22: Ahead of Durga Pooja festival, dead body of a woman was found in a hotel here. According to Ghaziabad police, dead body of a 23-year-old woman was found in Hotel Anant. "Following the information of the corpse of the woman, a police team of Wave City police station arrived at the hotel and took the dead body for postmortem," ACP Saloni Agarwal said.

The woman was to get married in November this year

The official said that the woman was to get married in November this year. The official added that the family was informed about the death of the woman at the hotel by her friend Azharuddin who told her brother.

The brother of the deceased woman will give a complaint

She said that the brother of the deceased woman will give a complaint and on the basis of that, a case will be registered. Anant Hotel has been in news on several occasions. Earlier, a women from Bihar was found dead in the same hotel. Previously, the hotel was known as Metro Hotel and its name was changed recently.

