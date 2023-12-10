 UP Shocker: Alcoholic Son Beheads Mother After She Refuses To Transfer Land In His Name In Sitapur; VIDEOS
Dinesh Pasi, 35, allegedly killed his mother Kamla Devi, 65, by chopping her head off with a farming blade, Sitapur Superintendent of Police (SP), Chakresh Mishra, said.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Sitapur, December 10: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district allegedly severed the head of his mother because she refused to transfer land in his name, the police said. The incident took place on Saturday in Mejapur village under the Taalgaon police station area.

Dinesh Pasi, 35, allegedly killed his mother Kamla Devi, 65, by chopping her head off with a farming blade, Sitapur Superintendent of Police (SP), Chakresh Mishra, said.

The headless body which was recovered from outside their home, has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the accused is missing. Dinesh Pasi, an alcoholic, allegedly murdered his mother as she refused to transfer a land parcel to his name, Mishra said. Efforts are underway to nab the accused, the SP added.

