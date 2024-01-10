 UP Shocker: 5 Children Of A Family Suffocate To Death While Sleeping In Their House In Amroha; Watch Video
Two others in critical situation have been rushed to a hospital. According to reports, the family had lit a coal heater inside the house which possibly caused the children to suffocate.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Amroha, January 10: In a tragic incident, five children of a family, sleeping in their house, died due to suffocation in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, the police said. Two others in critical situation have been rushed to a hospital. According to reports, the family had lit a coal heater inside the house which possibly caused the children to suffocate.

'The cause of death could be due to lack of oxygen'

"Prima facie the cause of death could be due to lack of oxygen because these people had burnt a coal brazier in their room," said a police official. The neighbours got suspicious when the family did not open the door on Tuesday.

Condition of woman said to be critical

They forcefully entered the home after breaking the door and found five children dead. The house belonged to Raheezuddin, whose three children and two children of his relatives have died in the accident. The condition of his wife and brother is said to be critical.

