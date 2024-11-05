UP: School Principal Shot Dead By 2 Bike-Borne Assailants In Moradabad; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Moradabad: In a shocking incident, a school principal in Moradabad was shot dead in broad daylight, with the entire event captured on video. The footage shows the victim, identified as Shabab-ul-Hasan, walking towards Sai Vidya Mandir School when two assailants on a motorbike approached him from behind. One of the attackers shot him in the head, causing him to fall face-down on the ground. Nearby residents rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Warning: Disturbing video



In UP's Moradabad, a teacher was waylaid and shot at in the head from point blank range in the middle of a road by bike borne assailants. The disturbing incident was caught on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/UkBtB4kNbN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 5, 2024

Details On The Shooting Incident

The incident reportedly occurred around 9:00 a. in the Lakdi area under the jurisdiction of the Majhola Police Station. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting. CCTV footage reveals the face of one shooter, while the other wore a helmet.

Shabab-ul-Hasan was just 50 metres away from the school, which is reportedly owned by BJP’s metropolitan minister, Shammi Bhatnagar, as per a Dainik Bhaskar report.

SP City Ranvijay Singh stated that the motive behind the murder is still unclear. However, four months ago, Shabab-ul-Hasan was involved in a case following a student suicide at the same school. The deceased student’s family had filed an FIR against Hasan, accusing him of torturing the student. The police are investigating whether this case could be connected to the murder.

5 Teams Formed To Nab Accused

To expedite the investigation, Moradabad SP Satpal Antil assembled five teams, including an SOG (Special Operations Group) and surveillance unit, as well as a dedicated team to analyze CCTV footage in search of the attackers. SSP has directed the officers to ensure the perpetrators are arrested as soon as possible.