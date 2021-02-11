UP: Priyanka Gandhi takes holy dip in Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya', performs puja

Lucknow: In a bid to adopt soft Hindutva, the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a holy dip along with her son and daughter in Sangam (Prayagraj) on the auspicious occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' at the ongoing 57-day-long Magh Mela.

Accompanied by her son Rehan and 18-year-old daughter Miraya, Priyanka landed at Bamrauli Airport in Prayagraj on Thursday morning and drove straight to her ancestral house Anand Bhawan at 11.40 am. She was welcomed by senior party leaders including Pramod Tiwari, party MLA Aradhana Mishra and a large number of Congress workers.

She offered floral tributes to her grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru and great grandfather Motilal Nehru, who stayed at Anand Bhawan, at a memorial in the sprawling campus. Priyanka also spent some time with children of an orphanage, run by Anand Bhawan Trust. She gave photo opportunities to lensmen by carrying a small child in her lap. She stayed in the ancestral house for about two hours to finish some work.