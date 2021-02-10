Congress will withdraw 'draconian' farm laws, if voted to power again: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Lucknow: The Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday announced that her party will withdraw the three ‘draconian’ farm laws, if voted to power again.

Addressing a sizeable gathering of farmers and party workers at Chilkana in Saharanpur district, Priyanka took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “His 56 inch chest has a very small heart and it beats only for BJP-friendly Industrialists and capitalists. Famers are the one who make the country self-reliant but he is disrespecting them daily.”

“These draconian farm laws will kill farmers and the agriculture sector. These laws will open doors only for hoarders and capitalist cronies of the BJP. They will fix the price and buy farmers’ produce on their terms and conditions to hoard. Mandis will end and they will open their private Mandis to sell foodgrains on their will,” she charged.

Priyanka pointed out that they have not enacted any law which will give the right price to farmers’ produce. “Minimum Support Price (MSP) era will end. Capitalists will take over the agri sector through contract farming. They will cheat farmers to fill their coffers by hoarding,” she feared.

“I have come here after seeking the blessing of Ma Shakumbhari. You know the ancient tale of the Goddess. There was a famine after a rain shortfall. Ma Shakumbhari had shed 100 tears to release water for farmers,” she told a roaring crowd in a bid to depict herself as the savior of farmers.

After landing at Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun, Priyanka drove straight to Ma Shakumbhari temple. After offering prayers there, she left for Saharanpur by road along with UPCC Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. On her arrival in the district, she went to Raipur village to offer a ‘chadar’ and pay obeisance at Khanqah Dargah.