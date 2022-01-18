UP polls: Left out from alliance, Azad party leader Chandrashekhar fumes at Akhilesh, vows to defeat SP-RLD candidates

After being left out of the opposition parties alliance led by Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Dalit youth leader Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan vent ire against Akhilesh Yadav.

Ravan who heads Azad Samaj Party said he is being deceived and would give a befitting reply to the SP alliance in the coming assembly polls.

He vowed to seek revenge and ensure the defeat of the alliance candidates. Earlier negotiations were held between SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Ravan regarding the alliance for the assembly elections. However, the talks could not mature and Ravan accused the SP Chief of not being interested in taking Dalit parties into the alliance.

The SP chief earlier had said that he was ready to give two seats to Ravan’s Azad Samaj Party but the latter refused.

On Tuesday, while talking to media persons in Lucknow, Chandrashekhar Ravan said that his party would contest UP Polls on its own and give surprising results. He released the first list of 33 candidates and said soon more names would be finalized.

Lambasting at Akhilesh Yadav, Ravam said that the SP alliance is making tall claims of fighting for social justice but it has no representation of Dalits. Ravan said that there are 25 per cent Dalits in UP and no alliance in the name of social justice is complete without its representation. He said that there wouldn’t be further talks with Akhilesh Yadav even if he agrees to give 100 tickets now.

Ravan further said that his party would not field candidates against Swami Prasad Maurya and Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Ravan added that for the last two months, the SP alliance leaders have been deceiving him but he could not understand.

According to him, the Azad Samaj Party has fought for the rights of people and against the injustice done to the Dalits and minorities.

He accused that there are few leaders in the opposition parties who only do politics of Twitter and Facebook.

It may be mentioned that Azad Samaj Party, floated by Ravan has some influence among Dalits in the western parts of UP. The party had contested panchayat elections last year and a few dozen of its district council members had won.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:19 PM IST