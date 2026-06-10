UP Poll Buzz Intensifies As BJP, Opposition Accelerate 2027 Election Preparations | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: Political activity has intensified in Uttar Pradesh amid growing indications that the 2027 Assembly elections could be held ahead of schedule, although no official announcement has been made by the Election Commission.

The speculation gained momentum after BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh asked party leaders to adopt the "West Bengal election model" in Uttar Pradesh and expedite the appointment of booth guardians across the state.

Addressing presidents of the BJP's 98 organisational districts, Singh instructed the party to quickly complete the deployment of nearly 1.76 lakh booth guardians, underscoring the importance of strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level. "Win the booth, win the election" remains the party's central strategy.

Political and bureaucratic circles point to three major factors that could favour an early election.

The first is the nationwide Census. While the first phase is underway until September 30, the second phase is scheduled between February 9 and 28, 2027, coinciding with the period when the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are currently due.

The second phase of the Census will collect socio-economic and caste-related data and will require the deployment of around 5.25 lakh teachers and more than 600 district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates in Uttar Pradesh. Election officials said the same administrative machinery is generally used for both Census and election duties. Conducting both exercises simultaneously could severely strain the state's administrative apparatus.

The second factor is the clash with board examinations. UP Board, CBSE and ICSE examinations are held during February and March, engaging lakhs of teachers in conducting examinations and evaluating answer sheets. In 2022, the board examinations were held only after the Assembly elections concluded.

Another reason being discussed in political circles is the economic situation. With concerns over inflation and a possible slowdown expected to become more visible in the final quarter of the financial year between January and March, opposition parties are expected to sharpen attacks on the government. Some opposition leaders argue that the BJP may prefer an earlier election to avoid facing any possible public discontent later.

Election officials, however, said one important procedural requirement remains. The Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls is yet to be completed. Normally, the final voter list is published in mid-January. Officials said if elections are advanced, the Election Commission would have to publish the final electoral roll by November.

Opposition parties have also accelerated their preparations.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has reportedly finalised around 200 prospective candidates, most of them sitting MLAs, and directed party workers to keep booth-level committees ready irrespective of whether elections are held in February 2027 or as early as November this year.

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party led by Om Prakash Rajbhar has appointed constituency in-charges in 44 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party has internally finalised in-charges for around 50 constituencies, with a few names already announced publicly.

Read Also PMO Seeks Detailed Report Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Count Irregularities

The BJP has also intensified its election preparedness. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stepped up district visits and is announcing development projects across the state. The party is physically verifying its 11-member booth committees and has directed ministers in charge of districts to hold meetings with local core committees and address constituency-level issues without delay.

Although no official indication has been given by the Election Commission regarding any change in the election schedule, the pace of organisational mobilisation across political parties has fuelled speculation that Uttar Pradesh could witness Assembly elections several months before the scheduled timeline.