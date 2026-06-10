UP Shocker: Woman Brandishes Knife, Throws Files Around, Sits On Doctor's Chair At Ghaziabad Hospital OPD; CCTV Video Surfaces

A young woman allegedly created chaos inside the OPD section of MMG Government District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after arriving for a routine blood pressure (BP) check.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, reportedly involved the woman carrying a knife, occupying a doctor's chair and throwing papers and files from a hospital desk, causing panic among staff and patients present at the facility.

CCTV Captures Dramatic Scene

The 50-second CCTV footage, dated June 10, 2026, shows the woman moving aggressively around a doctor's desk in a crowded hospital room.

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According to reports, she approached the consultation area, sat in the doctor's chair and began tossing documents and files onto the floor.

The footage further shows her gesturing animatedly and moving around the workspace while hospital staff, patients and attendants observe the unfolding situation from a distance.

Staff And Patients Witness Disturbance

The OPD room appeared busy at the time of the incident, with several people present, including hospital personnel and patients awaiting treatment.

While no immediate physical intervention is visible in the footage, the atmosphere appeared tense as those inside the room watched the woman continue her disruptive behaviour.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police Questioning Woman

Following the disturbance, local police were informed and reached the hospital.

Authorities have since begun questioning the woman to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

Officials have not yet disclosed whether any formal case has been registered. The motive behind the outburst remains unclear, and authorities are investigating all aspects of the incident.

Some local Hindi news reports have mentioned the episode may have involved a medical or psychological issue, though no official confirmation has been provided.

Video Draws Attention Online

The CCTV clip has since circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the unusual scene inside the government hospital.

As police continue their inquiry, further details regarding the woman's condition and the circumstances surrounding the incident are awaited.