'Mere Sath Galat Hua Hai': Woman Alleges Doctor Removed Healthy Tooth Instead Of Decayed One At Ajmer’s JLN Hospital - VIDEO

A major uproar broke out at the Dental Department of Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital on Friday after a woman accused a doctor of extracting the wrong tooth during treatment. The patient and her family alleged negligence and misconduct by the hospital staff, leading to a heated confrontation inside the hospital premises.

Woman claims wrong tooth was removed

Shabana Khan, a resident of Nagphani Nai Sadak in Ajmer, said she had been suffering from severe tooth pain for nearly two months. She had earlier consulted doctors at the hospital, where one of her teeth was identified as damaged and doctors reportedly advised extraction.

On Friday, Shabana visited the hospital with her husband for the procedure. However, she alleged that the doctor removed a healthy tooth instead of the problematic one.

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According to the patient, she repeatedly informed the female doctor during the procedure that she was experiencing intense pain and that the tooth being removed was not the damaged one. “Despite telling the doctor several times, she did not listen to me,” Shabana alleged.

Doctor allegedly distracted during procedure

The woman further claimed that the doctor appeared distracted while carrying out the extraction.

“The doctor was busy talking to her colleagues and friends during the treatment, due to which negligence occurred and the healthy tooth was removed instead of the damaged one,” the complaint stated.

Following the incident, Shabana and her family protested inside the hospital and accused staff members of arguing with them and behaving rudely when they raised the issue. The commotion reportedly drew a crowd of patients and visitors at the hospital.

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Previous negligence allegation

Shabana also alleged that around two months ago, another tooth had been extracted at the same hospital without administering anesthesia, causing her severe pain and discomfort.

The patient has now submitted a written complaint to Hospital Superintendent Dr. Arvind Khare, demanding strict action against those responsible.

Hospital Deputy Superintendent Dr. Amit Yadav confirmed that a complaint had been received against the female doctor over alleged negligence and extraction of the wrong tooth. He stated that an investigation would be conducted and action would be taken as per regulations.