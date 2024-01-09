UP Police Sub-Inspector Allegedly Blackmails, Rapes Woman For 4 Years In Muzaffarnagar; Victim Narrates Ordeal On Camera

UP Police Sub-Inspector Accused Of Blackmailing, Raping Woman For 4 Years In Muzaffarnagar; Victim Narrates Ordeal On Camera | Twitter

Muzaffarnagar: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar in which a woman has accused a UP Police Sub-Inspector of blackmailing and raping her. The woman alleged that the police inspector kept threatening her of making her obscene photos viral on social media. The woman has also leaked the WhatsApp chats in which it can be seen that the police inspector is threatening the woman to meet him, otherwise he will make the photos viral on social media.

WhatsApp chats leaked online

The woman released the WhatsApp chats online, in which the police sub-inspector is pressuring her to meet him.

The WhatsApp read:

WhatsApp Chat | Twitter

WhatsApp Chats | Twitter

The woman registered a complaint against the police inspector

The police inspector has been identified as SI Ajay who is posted at Sikri post of Bhopa Police Station area in Muzaffarnagar. The woman registered a complaint against the police inspector at the SSP office. She claimed that the police officer came to her house in 2019 in connection with a case and took her along with him on pretext of an inquiry.

The police officer raped her inside the car

She also said that the police officer raped her inside the car and threatened of dire consequences if she narrated about the incident to anyone. He also took some objectionable photos of the woman and started threatening her.

सम्बन्धित प्रकरण की जांच पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण द्वारा की जा रही है। जांचोपरान्त जो भी तथ्य प्रकाश में आयेंगे, के आधार पर विधिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) January 8, 2024

The police officer raped the woman by blackmailing her for four years

The police officer raped the woman by blackmailing her for four years. The woman then narrated the ordeal to her relatives. After which the relatives took her to the SSP office and the woman registered a complaint against the accused police officer.

'The related case is being investigated by the Superintendent of Police'

The police have registered a complaint in connection with the matter and have initiated an inquiry. There are reports that SP Dehat Sanjay Kumar is investigating the matter. The police said, "The related case is being investigated by the Superintendent of Police, Rural. Legal action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come to light after investigation."