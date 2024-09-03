 UP: Police Arrest 2 For Gangraping 23-Year-Old Woman In Lucknow
UP: Police Arrest 2 For Gangraping 23-Year-Old Woman In Lucknow

The incident happened on August 28 but the woman informed police on September 1 after which police made the two arrests.

Tuesday, September 03, 2024
article-image
Representational Image

Lucknow: Two men have been arrested while a third remains at large for allegedly gang-raping a 23-year-old woman in Lucknow's Chinhat police station area, city police said on Tuesday.

About The Gangrape Case

The incident happened on August 28 but the woman informed police on September 1 after which police made the two arrests.

The accused have been identified as Himanshu Singh, Vinayam Singh, and Vipin Singh. According to the police, the 23-year-old woman from Kanpur was visiting Lucknow to meet one of the accused, Vipin Singh, with whom she came in contact through Instagram.

As she reached Lucknow, Vipin took her to meet two of his friends and later the trio took her to Barabanki Road and raped her inside the car. They then took her to a hotel in Chinhat where they again raped her as per the woman's statement to police.

After managing to escape, the woman informed police about the crime after which police registered an FIR and made the arrest based on CCTV footage.

DCP East Shashank Singh Speaks On The Incident

Following the incident, DCP East Shashank Singh said, "On September 1, the police received information in which a 23-year-old woman said that on August 28, 2024, Vipin Singh called her to a hotel in Matiyari to get her work in the film and raped her there. Taking cognizance of this incident, a case was registered under relevant sections by Chinhat police station and two accused have been arrested by the police and are being interrogated and further action is going on."

