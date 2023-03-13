Uttar Pradesh: 2 minors gang-raped in Fatehpur, police arrest 6

Uttar Pradesh: 2 minors gangraped in Fatehpur, police arrest 6 | PTI

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, two minor girls were raped by six youths in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh while they were returning from a local fair. Both the girls were brutally assaulted too and have been admitted in the district hospital. Their condition is said to be critical. Fatehpur police has arrested six youths in the matter and an interrogation in the matter is on.

The Superintendent of Police, Fatehpur, Rajesh Kumar said that the incident occurred in a village under Hussainganj police station where two minor girls returning from a local fair on late Sunday evening were raped by six youths. The girls were also badly beaten and their condition is critical. According to police, there were seven girls from a village who had gone to the fair. Five of them managed to escape while two were dragged into the nearby forest area. All the accused were identified and taken into custody.

A case under section 376 D, 342, 323, 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered besides 5/6 POSCO act. Police officials informed that two more youths were present during the crime and search is on to nab them also.