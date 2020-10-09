Uttar Pradesh: Another Dalit woman gang-raped in Fatehpur

A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in a village in Lilauli area here, police said on Friday.

"A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two people in a village in Lilauli area on Thursday evening when she was returning home after attending nature's call," Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kumar said.

Acting on the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused -- Aman Yadav (25) and Guddu Yadav (24) and they have been arrested.

The girl was been sent for a medical examination and the report is awaited, he said, adding that a detailed probe is on.