UP: Police accuses Hindu Mahasabha leader of slaughtering cow, falsely implicating Muslim men

A Hindu Mahasabha leader in Agra is accused of slaughtering a cow and falsely implicating three Muslim men with whom he had a feud.

According to The Telegraph report, R.K. Singh, additional commissioner of police in the Chatta area of Agra, said that Sanjay Jat, a spokesperson for the Mahasabha, conspired with his followers and friends to slaughter a cow and then instructed a party member to file a case against Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nakim and Mohammad Shanu, who were innocent.

“(Mahasabha leader) Sanjay Jat is the main conspirator. His followers and friends slaughtered a cow in the Mehtab Bagh area on the night of March 29 and told party member Jitendra Kushwaha to file a case against Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nakim and Mohammad Shanu. The police arrested Imran Qureshi, a fourth suspect, and Shanu the next day. Later, the investigation revealed that the named accused had nothing to do with the crime. An inquiry suggests that Sanjay had an enmity with some people and wanted to implicate them in the case,” said Singh.

Intention to frame some in a false case

An investigation revealed that Jat had an enmity with some people and wanted to frame them.

Singh further said that Jitendra Kushwaha, who filed the complaint, lied during interrogation and would be booked along with Jat and others involved in the conspiracy.

“Jitendra was found to have lied to us during the interrogation. He, Sanjay and a few others were near the spot of the cow slaughter, call records suggest, not those they named in the police complaint. Call records also show that the accused persons had not gone to that spot in over a month,” said Singh.

The duo arrested on false charges will be released soon

Jat, who is out on bail in an extortion case, denies the allegations and threatened to protest if the case was not properly investigated.

A police officer stated that the cow was slaughtered to disturb social harmony on the eve of Ram Navami, and the police had received unconfirmed reports about the incident.