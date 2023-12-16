UP: PM Modi To Unveil ₹19,000 Crore Mega Projects In Varanasi Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

UP CM Yogi Adityanath alongside PM Modi | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 37 big projects amounting Rs 19000 crore for his constituency Varanasi and eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

PM's upcoming visit to Varanasi

On Sunday PM Modi is visiting Varanasi to inaugurate the second Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Namo Ghat on the banks of river Ganga. In this conglomerate at Varanasi the UP Government has invited people from Tamil Nadu to participate and see the culture as well as heritage of Varanasi.

New train from Varanasi, Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express

During his visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will lay the foundation and dedicate various projects for the city as well as the adjoining districts. On Sunday he would flag off a new train from Varanasi to Kanyakumari. This train is named Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express. The Prime Minister will stay in Varanasi for 25 hours and during this he is likely to visit Kashi-Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples.

According to the officials of Varanasi district, the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam will be inaugurated by the PM on Sunday evening at Namo Ghat. During this event around 1400 dignitaries from Tamilnadu and Puducherry would visit Varanasi as well as Prayagraj and Ayodhya. An exhibition of art, music, handloom, handicraft and special products from Kashi and Tamilnadu has been organized on this occasion. Officials informed that artists from Varanasi and Tamilnadi would perform during ten days long Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

PM to lay foundation of corridor project

During his visit, PM Modi would lay the foundation of a dedicated freight corridor project in Varanasi worth Rs 10000 crore. Besides, he will dedicate a four lane road from Lahartara to Shivpur in Varanasi. He will also launch various projects related to road, bridge, education, police welfare, smart city, airport expansion and railways during his visit. On Monday PM Modi will attend a Gyan Maha Yajna organized at a temple in Chaubeypur, Varanasi. Around three people from India and abroad are likely to attend this programme.