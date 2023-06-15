UP: PM Modi to Lead Consecration Ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Announces CM Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya Ram temple | Photo: Representative Image

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to Ayodhya, on Thursday announced that the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in January 2024 will lead by Prime Minister narendra Modi. CM Yogi reviewed the progress of the development projects being implemented in Ayodhya and gave the necessary guidelines to develop it as a 'model city of urban development'.

The consecration ceremony will be preceded by a grand Deepotsav later in 2023 wherein 21 lakh diyas will be lit in Ayodhya. The temple trust has sent an invite to the PM for January 22, 2024.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh: Ousted WFI chief cancels rally in Ayodhya as govt denies permission

Priority is building a 'divya, bhavya and navya' Ayodhya: CM

During his visit to Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath has said that his priority was building a 'divya, bhavya and navya' Ayodhya.

He added that the holy city would soon emerge as a "model city of urban development".

"People of the country and the world are eager to see the new Ayodhya. We must ensure that every devotee/tourist visiting Ayodhya goes back with a special sense of peace, contentment and joy," he said.

The Chief Minister carried out a late-night review of development projects in Ayodhya on Wednesday that ended around midnight.

Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to Ayodhya, also inspected Suraj Kund and saw a laser show there.

He visited the Hanuman Garhi temple where he performed 'puja' and then reviewed the construction work of the Ram temple.

He also held a meeting with the officials of various departments to assess the pace and quality of other major infrastructural projects.

Ayodhya to be turned into

world-class tourist city

The CM stressed on the need to develop Ayodhya into a world-class tourist city with its religious and cultural values intact.

"The face of Ayodhya will change soon. Take necessary action to enhance the grandeur and attractiveness of Ayodhya Dham. It should be a world-class city and the focal point of Sanatan Dharma," the Chief Minister said.

Adityanath added the departments carrying out projects in Ayodhya should work in tandem and prepare a holistic plan for better implementation.

The Chief Minister directed the policemen to be sensitive towards devotees and tourists, and ensure robust law and order.

He said that projects under the Ayodhya Vision should be completed on priority.

Works to be complete this year

Officials informed the Chief Minister that around 30 per cent of the work on Rampath from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat had been completed and the project would be completed by December 31, 2023.

The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Path from Sugriva Qila to the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Temple is also nearing completion.

Officials added that around 44 per cent of the work on Bhakti Path, from Ayodhya Cantt to the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Temple via Rampath and Hanuman Garhi has been completed.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also UP: Yogi govt approves establishment of Ramayan University in Ayodhya