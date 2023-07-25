UP News: Ignored By Unified Opposition, Miffed Maywati To Join State Govt If BSP Balances Power Scales

BSP president Mayawati | PTI Photo

After facing mass exodus of its legislators in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has decided to be part of government if the party becomes balance of power.

The BSP chief on Tuesday said it has been seen often that her party legislators are being lured in other states by big parties in the name of participation in government. She said such cases have happened in Rajasthan, MP and Chattisgarh earlier.

BSP will not side with the Opposition

The party has now decided not to sit in opposition and instead become part of the government. However, Mayawati said that the decision to participate in the government would be taken keeping in mind the wishes of the people of that particular state.

She said that assembly elections are approaching in MP, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Telangana where BSP will contest with full might. Mayawati said her party will not forge an alliance with anyone in the assembly elections of these states. She has already announced her intention of going it alone in the coming general elections of 2024. Earlier in 2019 general elections BSP had allied with Samajwadi Party in UP.

However, this time BSP is out of scene from the opposition unity exercise. Mayawati was not even invited in the two rounds of discussion on opposition unity.

