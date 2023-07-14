UP News: Greedy Groom Slaps Triple Talaq On Bride 2 Hours After Nikaah For Insufficient Dowry

Lucknow: A groom in Agra, Uttar Pradesh slapped triple Talaq barely two hours after marriage after the bride’s family failed to meet his dowry demand.

The groom had asked for a car and more jewellery as dowry and refused to take the bride to his home unless demand was fulfilled. The family of the groom, too, supported him in the dowry demand and asked the father of the bride to fulfill the demand.

Bride's family lodged FIR

After two hours of heated discussion at the marriage venue, the groom uttered triple Talaq and left. The bride’s family lodged an FIR in the Tajganj police station of Agra against seven people including the groom and his father.

According to Agra police, the incident occurred in Agra on Thursday night during the marriage of two sisters Gouri and Dolly at Priyanshu Garden. While the Nikah ceremony of elder sister Gouri passed off peacefully, Dolly's groom started demanding a car and jewellery.

Groom refused to relent

Kamran Warsi, the brother of the bride said that about ₹30 lakh were spent by his family in the marriage of both the sisters and still Asif, Dolly's groom asked for more. He said that relatives from both the sides tried to convince the Asif but he refused to give in. The drama continued till wee hours of Friday after which Asif left the venue saying triple Talaq.

The in-charge of Tajganj police station, DS Pandey informed that a case has been registered against groom Asif, his mother Munni, sisters Rukhsar, Farhin and Najrana and brothers Salman and Parvesh. However, no arrest has been made so far.

