 UP News: Deadline For Govt Employees To Submit Property Details Extended By A Month
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow, September 3: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the deadline for its employees to submit their property details by one month.

It is mandatory for all officers and employees of the state government to register the details of their immovable and movable assets for the 2023-2024 financial year on the departmental evaluation portal Manav Sampada.

"Last date for government employees to submit property details has been extended by one month. Till now, 74 per cent of employees have submitted their details," said the director of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Shishir.

Earlier, the last date for declaring property details on the portal was August 31.

Manav Sampada is an integrated human resource management system designed for government departments. Its primary function is to streamline and digitise human resource processes such as recruitment, postings, promotions, and transfers.

If an employee does not register their details, they will be marked as absent and will not receive their monthly salary. There are over 1.78 million government employees in Uttar Pradesh.

