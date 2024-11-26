 UP Murder-Suicide: Man Allegedly Kills Himself After Shooting Wife & Mother-In-Law With Revolver In Haridwar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Murder-Suicide: Man Allegedly Kills Himself After Shooting Wife & Mother-In-Law With Revolver In Haridwar

UP Murder-Suicide: Man Allegedly Kills Himself After Shooting Wife & Mother-In-Law With Revolver In Haridwar

The incident happened when a man named Rajiv Arora first attacked his wife and mother-in-law with a bat and then shot them dead with a revolver. The police have sent the Panchnama of the bodies for postmortem. The reasons for the murder and suicide are being investigated.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Haridwar: A man allegedly shot his wife and mother-in-law dead before ending his life in the Tehri displaced colony of Ranipur Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Haridwar, police said.

The police recovered all three bodies inside the house. Police also found a revolver, and a baseball bat has also been found near the dead body.

About The Incident

The incident happened when a man named Rajiv Arora first attacked his wife and mother-in-law with a bat and then shot them dead with a revolver. The police have sent the Panchnama of the bodies for postmortem. The reasons for the murder and suicide are being investigated.

FPJ Shorts
VITREE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 27; Last Chance To Apply At admissions.vit.ac.in
VITREE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 27; Last Chance To Apply At admissions.vit.ac.in
'Apologise For Disgraceful Behaviour': Safdarjung Hospital Doctors On IPS Officer Threatening Medic (VIDEO)
'Apologise For Disgraceful Behaviour': Safdarjung Hospital Doctors On IPS Officer Threatening Medic (VIDEO)
Adani Green Energy Slumps 8% To ₹891.85, Hits 52-Week Low; Losing Streak Extends To Six Sessions
Adani Green Energy Slumps 8% To ₹891.85, Hits 52-Week Low; Losing Streak Extends To Six Sessions
'..Hurt Hota Hai': Video Of Prithvi Shaw Reacting To Trolls Surfaces Amid Missing Out On 2025 IPL Contract
'..Hurt Hota Hai': Video Of Prithvi Shaw Reacting To Trolls Surfaces Amid Missing Out On 2025 IPL Contract
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: 2 Arrested In Journalist Dilip Saini Murder Case In Fatehpur
article-image

The police were informed about this by the tenants.

Further details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'CBI Looking Very Hard For My Hermes Scarf & Bobbi Brown Makeup': TMC MP Mahua Moitra Jabs...

'CBI Looking Very Hard For My Hermes Scarf & Bobbi Brown Makeup': TMC MP Mahua Moitra Jabs...

UP Murder-Suicide: Man Allegedly Kills Himself After Shooting Wife & Mother-In-Law With Revolver In...

UP Murder-Suicide: Man Allegedly Kills Himself After Shooting Wife & Mother-In-Law With Revolver In...

Delhi Police Arrest 2 Sharpshooters Of 'Nandu Gang' In Mundka Following Brief Encounter; Illegal...

Delhi Police Arrest 2 Sharpshooters Of 'Nandu Gang' In Mundka Following Brief Encounter; Illegal...

When Ratan Tata Stood Outside Taj Hotel For 3 Days During 26/11 Terrorist Attacks; Know How He...

When Ratan Tata Stood Outside Taj Hotel For 3 Days During 26/11 Terrorist Attacks; Know How He...

UP: Situation Gradually Returning To Normal In Violence-Hit Sambhal; Schools Reopen, Internet...

UP: Situation Gradually Returning To Normal In Violence-Hit Sambhal; Schools Reopen, Internet...