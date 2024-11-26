UP Murder-Suicide: Man Allegedly Kills Himself After Shooting Wife & Mother-In-Law With Revolver In Haridwar

Representative Pic |

Haridwar: A man allegedly shot his wife and mother-in-law dead before ending his life in the Tehri displaced colony of Ranipur Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Haridwar, police said.

The police recovered all three bodies inside the house. Police also found a revolver, and a baseball bat has also been found near the dead body.

About The Incident

The incident happened when a man named Rajiv Arora first attacked his wife and mother-in-law with a bat and then shot them dead with a revolver. The police have sent the Panchnama of the bodies for postmortem. The reasons for the murder and suicide are being investigated.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh: 2 Arrested In Journalist Dilip Saini Murder Case In Fatehpur

The police were informed about this by the tenants.

Further details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)