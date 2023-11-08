UP: Missing Child Stuffed Inside Sack Rescued In Lakhimpur Kheri; Shocking Video Surfaces

Missing Child Stuffed Inside Sack Rescued In Lakhimpur Kheri | Twitter

Lakhimpur Kheri: Two children were abducted by miscreants on Tuesday (November 7) morning while going home from Anganwadi in Eghara village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. The kids were abducted by a father-son duo of the same village. They kidnapped them and stuffed them inside a sack and threw them in the sugarcane field in the village. The accused were arrested as the police reached the spot after receiving the information about the crime. The kids were found in the Uchaulia area of Lakhimpur Kheri by the family members of the victims.

One of them was stuffed in the sack

A video of the kids being found with one of them stuffed in the sack is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the family members of the kids open the sack which is found inside the sugarcane field and rescue the kid from the sack. Another kid was found sitting at some distance from the kid found in the sack inside the sugarcane field.

“बाल-बाल बच गया यह बच्चा”



लखीमपुर खीरी के उचौलिया इलाके से कल दो बच्चो का बदमाशों ने बोरी में बंद कर अपहरण कर लिया। अपहरण की खबर से इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस के सहयोग से तलाशी शुरू की तो गन्ने के खेत से रोने की आवाज आई। बोरा खोलकर बच्चे को मुक्त कराया गया। pic.twitter.com/9lEgyLAxB8 — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) November 8, 2023

They went to the Anganwadi located in the village near their house

There are reports that the kids have been identified as Ankit (4) who is the son of Inderpal and Aniket (4) who is the son of Avnish and they both are the residents of Eghara village. They went to the Anganwadi located in the village near their house. They left the school premises in the morning at around 10 AM but did not reach home. The family members went to the Anganwadi to inquire about the kids, where they were told that the kids had left the school.

लखीमपुर खीरी में उचौलिया क्षेत्र से कल दो बच्चे बोरी में बंद खेत में मिले, दोनों बच्चों के अपहरण की खबर से क्षेत्र में हड़कंप मच गया



ग्रामीणों और पुलिस ने तलाशी शुरू की तो गन्ने के खेत से रोने की आवाज आई, बोरा खोलकर बच्चे को मुक्त कराया गया... pic.twitter.com/OR3l2RYCiK — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) November 8, 2023

The family started searching for the kids

The family started searching for the kids in the village but they were not found in the village. The villagers then started searching the fields and they found Aniket inside a plastic sack in the sugarcane field which was situated around 3 kms away from their house. Ankit was also found sitting at some distance in the same field. The villagers approached the police after finding the kids and registered a complaint in connection with the matter.

The police initiated a probe in connection with the matter

The police initiated a probe in connection with the matter and arrested two accused. The accused are father and son in relation and are identified as Rakesh and his son Narveer who took the kid on their bike to the sugarcane field. The accused have been arrested and are in police custody. The father of one of the victims told that the father-son duo kidnapped the kids to sell them. However, the police have initiated a probe and are questioning the accused.

