UP: Meerut Chlorine Gas Leak Sparks Panic, Residents Leave Homes As Several Fall Ill | PTI

Meerut: Panic spread in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after a chlorine gas leak was reported at a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in N Pocket of Pallavpuram Phase-2, prompting residents in the surrounding area to take precautionary measures and leave their homes.

The gas leak was reported from the STP premises on Tuesday evening, following which local residents were alerted and advised to exercise caution. The Pallavpuram Residents Welfare Association (RWA) appealed to people living in the vicinity to keep doors and windows closed and avoid unnecessary movement outside.

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Residents who were away from home were also advised to return immediately as a precautionary measure. The association specifically urged families to ensure that children, elderly people and those with respiratory problems stayed away from the area affected by the gas leak.

As news of the incident spread, concern grew among people living near the STP. Several residents reportedly stepped out of their homes initially after becoming aware of the leak, while others remained indoors with doors and windows shut as a precaution.

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According to information shared after the incident, the impact of the leaked gas was expected to remain limited to an area within approximately 50 metres of the plant’s perimeter. Efforts were underway to identify the source of the leak and bring the situation under control.

People in the area were also urged not to panic and to follow safety instructions. The RWA asked residents to avoid going near the STP or the affected area unless necessary.

Local residents said that after information about the leak emerged from the STP premises, the concerned personnel were informed. Action was subsequently initiated to control the chlorine gas leak and restore normal conditions at the plant.

Several people reportedly experienced health problems following the incident and were taken to a hospital for treatment. However, there was no immediate information about any major loss or extensive damage in the area.

Officials and concerned personnel continued efforts to contain the leak and prevent the situation from worsening. Residents were advised to remain cautious until the leak was brought under control and conditions in the surrounding area returned to normal.

The incident caused considerable concern in Pallavpuram, although no major damage was reported immediately. Further details regarding the cause of the chlorine leak and the condition of those admitted to hospital were awaited.

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