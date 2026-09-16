'Same Justice System, Very Different Approach': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Questions Swatantra Bhardwaj's Interim Bail | File Pics

Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday reacted to the Patiala House Court granting three weeks' interim bail to Swatantra Bhardwaj, questioning what he described as differing approaches within the justice system.

Taking to his official account on X, Dipke wrote that while one person could secure bail within days despite being caught on camera, another person had remained in jail for six years without a trial or hearing. He questioned the contrast, writing, “Same justice system. Very different approach.”

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Swatantra Bhardwaj Gets Three Weeks' Interim Bail

The Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted Bhardwaj three weeks' interim bail after imposing stringent conditions. The court said his conduct during the interim bail period would be taken into account when considering his regular bail application or any request for an extension.

Bhardwaj was arrested in connection with an alleged assault on Sanjay Azad, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on June 23, 2026. The court has kept his regular bail application pending for hearing on October 6 and directed the police to submit a report on his conduct during the interim bail period.

Special Judge (SC/ST Act) SPS Laler granted interim bail to Bhardwaj on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety bond of the same amount. The court also restrained him from making social media posts, giving interviews or making public statements concerning the case, his defence, or the complainant and his family.

Bhardwaj was further directed not to directly or indirectly contact the complainant, his minor daughter, family members or prosecution witnesses. He was also barred from threatening, inducing or influencing any of them.

(With Inputs From ANI)