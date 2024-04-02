UP: Maneka Gandhi Addresses Ticket Denial To Son Varun, Focused On BJP Campaign In Sultanpur

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi |

Maneka Gandhi, the BJP candidate from Sultanpur, has finally addressed the denial of a ticket to her son Varun Gandhi. She said she would have a discussion about Varun's future after the elections, thus indicating that there is still ample time for decisions to be made.

She refused to comment on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s proposal asking Varun to join Congress and even some advocated for the unity of the Gandhi family. Instead, she expressed contentment with her position within the BJP, thanking PM Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah for nominating her as the candidate from Sultanpur.

She arrived in Sultanpur after her nomination was announced. She was welcomed by enthusiastic BJP workers and received warm receptions at every stop from Katka to the city.

Here is what she said to select group of journalists including FPJ:

FPJ: What will Varun Gandhi do now that his ticket has been canceled?

MG: Ask him this. After ticket was denied to Varun, lots of things were said about us. Some even suggested that we are angry with Congress leadership. In fact, I am very happy that I am in BJP. I thank Prime Minister Modi ji, Home Minister Amit Shah ji and BJP national president Nadda ji for giving me the ticket.

FPJ: But there was confusion….

MG: The ticket was announced very late, so for me there was a dilemma as to where I should contest - Pilibhit or Sultanpur. I am grateful to the party leadership for the decision the party has taken now. I am very happy that I came back to Sultanpur because this place has a history that no MP seeks re-election from here.

FPJ: You said you are grateful to party leadership, how do you react to the cancellation of Varun's ticket?

MG: I am very happy that party has given me ticket and I will focus on winning from Sultanpur.

FPJ: There have been talks about Varun Gandhi contesting elections from Rae Bareli-Amethi. What are your thoughts on this?

MG: I will not comment on it. Let's leave this topic. Varun and his wife are not well, and my Samdhan (Varun’s mother-in-law) has suffered a heart attack, hence he is not able to come. This time I and my party will take charge of the elections.

FPJ: There are statements coming from Congress leaders suggesting that the Gandhi family should unite. What is your take on this?

MG: No comments

FPJ: Congress has not declared candidates from Amethi and Rae Bareli. Is Congress afraid of BJP?

MG:: Question the Congress people. How can I tell? I am in BJP.Biswajeet Banerjee/Lucknow:

