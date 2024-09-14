UP Man Killed In Accident On Lucknow-Agra Expressway While Returning Home After 9 Years In Prison In Murder Case

Representative Image |

UP: A 45-year-old man, Vijay Kumar, tragically lost his life in a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Thursday, just a day after being released from prison. Kumar had served nine years of a life sentence for his involvement in a 2012 murder case. His daughter, who was travelling with him, also died in the accident after their autorickshaw was struck by an SUV.

Kumar Was Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Murder Case

Kumar, originally from the Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh, had been imprisoned in Etawah for the murder of a man in May 2012, according to an India Today report. He had been sentenced to life imprisonment along with four others, including his brother, Ram Babu.

While the others had been released earlier, Kumar was still serving his sentence when he was transferred to the Etawah jail about 15-16 months ago. He was released from prison on Wednesday following an appeal and was returning home with his family.

The fatal accident occurred near the Talgram area when the autorickshaw, carrying Kumar, his wife and his daughter, was hit from behind by an SUV coming from Delhi. Kumar and his daughter died on the spot, while his wife and the rickshaw driver sustained injuries and were taken to Kannauj Medical College in Tirwa for treatment.

SUV Driver Arrested For Crash

The police arrested the SUV driver and have begun an investigation into the accident. Kumar’s brother, Ram Babu, shared that Vijay had been transferred from the district jail in Kannauj to Etawah in 2016 and had been eagerly awaiting his release. Unfortunately, the family’s reunion was cut short by the tragic accident.

Kumar had been convicted of murder along with four others in connection with a shooting in Kannauj in 2012. The main accused, Vijendra Kumar, along with Babu, Ram Babu, and Chhabiram, were all found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, while the others were released earlier, Vijay had continued to serve his sentence until his recent release.