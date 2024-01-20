UP Man Gives Triple Talaq To Wife After Her Family Refuses His Demand To Gift Scorpio Car; Probe On |

UP: A case has been registered in Uttar Pradesh's Banda against a man accused of issuing instant triple talaq to his wife following a disagreement over dowry. The man reportedly issued the talaq over an unmet demand for a Scorpio car.

Dowry Dispute & Alleged Harassment

The complainant, married in 2015 under Muslim customs, stated that her father provided a dowry of Rs 15 lakh at the time of her marriage. However, since the wedding, the woman alleged that her husband and other in-laws, including five brothers-in-law, continued making additional dowry demands.

When the additional demand, specifically for a Scorpio car, was not fulfilled, she claimed to have faced physical and mental abuse, threats of a second marriage and was reportedly ousted from her marital home in July the previous year.

Triple Talaq Demanded After Dispute

Living at her parental home, the woman disclosed that her husband visited recently and instigated a confrontation, insisting on a Scorpio car as dowry. Upon refusal, he allegedly pronounced instant triple talaq, prompting the woman to file a formal complaint.

Investigation Launched In The Matter

The woman, seeking justice, has demanded action against her husband and in-laws for both dowry harassment and the incident of triple talaq. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused individuals.

Recent Case Of Triple Talaq In MP

A case of triple talaq has come to light from Gwalior where a man pronounced triple talaq to his second wife over phone, police said on Jan 10. The woman also alleged that she had no idea about her husband’s first marriage. The victim has now registered a case against her husband.

According to information, the matter pertains to the Janak Ganj police station area of the city. The victim, Rani Khan, is a resident of Gende Wali Sadak area of the city. Rani had married Irfan Khan, a resident of Morena.

In her complaint, she has accused her husband of hiding his previous marriage and giving her triple talaq over phone.

On her complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused Irfan Khan under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 and started investigation. Police said that they are searching for the accused.