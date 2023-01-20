UP Madrasas say no to NCPCR recommendations; will continue to admit non-Muslim students

Picture for representation | File

Rejecting the recommendations of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the Madrasas in Uttar Pradesh have said that Non-Muslim students would continue studies with them. The UP Madrasa Board has made it clear that no Non-Muslim student would be shown the door and they would continue their studies as earlier. The NCPCR had asked the Madrasas not to enrol Non-Muslim students with it and instead remove those already studying there. The NCPCR had demanded a survey to find out how many Non-Muslim students are enrolled with the Madrasas in UP.

The Chairman of UP Madrasa Board Iftekhar Ahmad said that NCPCR has asked for the removal of Non-Muslim students and to get them admitted elsewhere which has been turned down. He said that all Non-Muslim students enrolled in Madrasa would continue and there is no question of removing them. Iftekhar Ahmad said that the recommendation of NCPCR was discussed in the meeting of the Madrasa Board but it was unanimously rejected.

He said that the board has also decided that all students in Madrasas would be given NCERT books as is being done in the schools of other education boards.

Reacting to the decision of the Madrasa board, the chairman of NCPCR, Priyank Qanungo said that it is ridiculous. He tweeted that the board is insisting on giving religious teaching to the Hindu students in Madrasas. This is despite the fact that these Madrasas are being run on the financial grant government.

