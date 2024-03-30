 UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Boxer Vijendar Singh To Contest From Mathura Seat On Congress Ticket Against BJP Candidate Hema Malini
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Boxer Vijendar Singh To Contest From Mathura Seat On Congress Ticket Against BJP Candidate Hema Malini

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Boxer Vijendar Singh To Contest From Mathura Seat On Congress Ticket Against BJP Candidate Hema Malini

As the BJP campaign intensifies, focus shifts to Mathura where Vijender Singh vs. Hema Malini clash will shape UP politics.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
article-image

In a significant political development, the Congress party has declared its candidate for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle. International boxing sensation Vijender Singh will be contesting against incumbent BJP candidate Hema Malini, marking a dramatic entry into the political arena for the renowned athlete.

The announcement has added a new dimension to the electoral landscape, with the Congress party strategically leveraging Vijender Singh's popularity and the Jat community's influence in Mathura. With this move, the Congress aims to energize its campaign and mount a formidable challenge against Hema Malini, who has secured victory in the last two Lok Sabha elections.

Read Also
Unholy Holi In Mathura: 'Vulgar' Celebrations By Builders Leads To Public Outcry; Video Goes Viral
article-image

Boxer Vijendar Singh's Political Entry

The decision to field Vijender Singh has been met with surprise and enthusiasm among political observers and voters alike. The renowned boxer's entry into the fray promises to infuse vigor and excitement into the electoral contest, as he prepares to go head-to-head with the seasoned politician and Bollywood actress Hema Malini.

The Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, known for its political significance, will witness a direct confrontation between two prominent personalities from contrasting backgrounds. While Hema Malini brings her experience as a two-time Member of Parliament, Vijender Singh brings his sporting prowess and a fresh perspective to the political arena.

Voting for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat is scheduled for the second phase of the elections on April 26, with the results slated to be announced on June 4. The anticipation surrounding this electoral battle is palpable, with both candidates gearing up to engage in rigorous campaigning to sway the voters in their favor.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Abki Baar 400 Paar...' BJP MP Hema Malini Cheers Ahead Of Shiv-Durga...
article-image

Hema Malini's Landslide Victory In 2014 And 2019 LS Elections

Hema Malini, who emerged victorious in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mathura, faces a formidable challenge in Vijender Singh, whose entry into politics has generated considerable excitement and interest among the electorate.

“With the support of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Hema Malini aims to consolidate her position and secure a third consecutive term representing Mathura in the Lok Sabha,” R N Bajpayi, a political analyst said.

As the electoral campaign gathers momentum, all eyes will be on Mathura, where the clash between Vijender Singh and Hema Malini is poised to captivate the nation's attention and shape the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Boxer Vijendar Singh To Contest From Mathura Seat On Congress Ticket...

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Boxer Vijendar Singh To Contest From Mathura Seat On Congress Ticket...

‘I Have Represented India In CWG, Apologise If My Videos Have Hurt Sentiments’: Muslim Yoga...

‘I Have Represented India In CWG, Apologise If My Videos Have Hurt Sentiments’: Muslim Yoga...

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who Is Ex IPS Officer Arup Patnaik, Contesting On BJD Ticket...

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who Is Ex IPS Officer Arup Patnaik, Contesting On BJD Ticket...

'They Are Here To See Seema's Body, I'll Gouge Out Sachin's Eyes': Threatens Her Pakistani Husband...

'They Are Here To See Seema's Body, I'll Gouge Out Sachin's Eyes': Threatens Her Pakistani Husband...

Thane Shocker: Youth Brutally Stabbed In Head With Spear Over Trivial Argument In Bhiwandi

Thane Shocker: Youth Brutally Stabbed In Head With Spear Over Trivial Argument In Bhiwandi