UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Boxer Vijendar Singh To Contest From Mathura Seat On Congress Ticket Against BJP Candidate Hema Malini

In a significant political development, the Congress party has declared its candidate for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle. International boxing sensation Vijender Singh will be contesting against incumbent BJP candidate Hema Malini, marking a dramatic entry into the political arena for the renowned athlete.

The announcement has added a new dimension to the electoral landscape, with the Congress party strategically leveraging Vijender Singh's popularity and the Jat community's influence in Mathura. With this move, the Congress aims to energize its campaign and mount a formidable challenge against Hema Malini, who has secured victory in the last two Lok Sabha elections.

Boxer Vijendar Singh's Political Entry

The decision to field Vijender Singh has been met with surprise and enthusiasm among political observers and voters alike. The renowned boxer's entry into the fray promises to infuse vigor and excitement into the electoral contest, as he prepares to go head-to-head with the seasoned politician and Bollywood actress Hema Malini.

The Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, known for its political significance, will witness a direct confrontation between two prominent personalities from contrasting backgrounds. While Hema Malini brings her experience as a two-time Member of Parliament, Vijender Singh brings his sporting prowess and a fresh perspective to the political arena.

Voting for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat is scheduled for the second phase of the elections on April 26, with the results slated to be announced on June 4. The anticipation surrounding this electoral battle is palpable, with both candidates gearing up to engage in rigorous campaigning to sway the voters in their favor.

Hema Malini's Landslide Victory In 2014 And 2019 LS Elections

Hema Malini, who emerged victorious in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mathura, faces a formidable challenge in Vijender Singh, whose entry into politics has generated considerable excitement and interest among the electorate.

“With the support of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Hema Malini aims to consolidate her position and secure a third consecutive term representing Mathura in the Lok Sabha,” R N Bajpayi, a political analyst said.

As the electoral campaign gathers momentum, all eyes will be on Mathura, where the clash between Vijender Singh and Hema Malini is poised to captivate the nation's attention and shape the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh.