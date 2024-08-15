'UP Is Advancing On Path Of Progress, Security & Prosperity': CM Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

On the occasion of the country’s 78th Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the people of the state to embrace the Panch Pran to pave way for India to become a developed nation by 2047.

“In the past seven years, the state has embarked on a journey of progress, security, and prosperity. To ensure continued progress, we must adhere to the Panch Pran outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Chief Minister added.

CM Yogi also extended his congratulations to the people of the state on the occasion.

He remarked: "Independence was not achieved overnight. Freedom from years of slavery is the result of the struggle of many generations.”

Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation and a devotee of truth and non-violence, CM Yogi said, “This is the time to fulfill the dreams of great leaders like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, and Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Inspired by their lives, we must guide the country toward its set goals.”

He further added, “In this journey, we must draw inspiration from the revolutionaries, freedom fighters, and all the known and unknown brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence.”

Reflecting on the sacrifices made for freedom, CM Yogi noted that 77 years ago, the nation gained its independence. “Today’s occasion offers us the opportunity to remember those great sons and to align ourselves with their resolutions. The country has now entered the third phase of Amrit Kaal of Independence. We must connect with the Panch Pran outlined by the world’s most popular leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The CM further stated, “At his call, this state, with a population of 25 crores, has progressed on a journey of development, security, and prosperity, and the positive results are evident. In just seven and a half years, we have become the second-largest economy in the country, and today Uttar Pradesh's contribution to the national GDP stands at 9.2 percent.”

He emphasized that over the past seven and a half years, Uttar Pradesh has provided the country with a model of security and good governance, making positive strides towards fulfilling the dreams of the nation’s brave sons.

CM Yogi stated that it is the duty of every citizen to adhere to the Panch Pran. The final vow in these Panch Pran pertains to civic duties, which must be prioritized.

He added that if everyone fulfills their responsibilities, there is no reason why the country cannot become a developed nation by 2047. This commitment will elevate India to become the world's greatest power, he pointed out.