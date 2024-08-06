 UP Shocker: Woman Sets Self On Fire Outside CM Yogi Adityanath's Janata Darbar In Lucknow; Visuals Surface
UP Shocker: Woman Sets Self On Fire Outside CM Yogi Adityanath's Janata Darbar In Lucknow; Visuals Surface

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident, a woman from Unnao attempted self-immolation outside the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday morning in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Immediately after exiting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Janata Darbar (people's court), the woman doused herself with petrol and set herself on fire near the 19 BD intersection on Vikramaditya Marg, under the Gautampalli police station area, according to reports.

Police personnel used a blanket to put out the flames and quickly took the badly burned woman to the hospital. She is in critical condition and receiving treatment.

The police stated that the woman, Anjani Jatav, was distressed due to a family dispute. When the issue could not be resolved at the local level, she brought her grievance to CM Yogi Adityanath's Janata Darbar on Tuesday, but no solution was found. Aggrieved, she attempted self-immolation.

The opposition party in the state, Samajwadi Party (SP), targeted the Yogi government in response to the incident. The SP shared a video of the incident on its official X handle and criticised the Yogi government, stating, "The victim attempted self-immolation at Chief Minister Yogi's Janata Darbar in Lucknow. This government has failed to deliver justice to the common people, overwhelmed by corruption and official arbitrariness. The government cannot run on superficial publicity; the woman should receive compensation and justice."

According to reports, by the time the police could extinguish the fire, the woman had suffered 80% burns. She had come to Lucknow with one of her children.

Why did the woman take such an extreme step?

The police stated that the woman, Anjali, who attempted self-immolation, had filed a complaint on August 2 at the Purwa police station in Unnao district against her husband, brother-in-law, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law for dowry harassment.

An FIR was registered immediately in this case. Yesterday, police arrested her husband Deshraj and brother-in-law Bablu for for disturbing the peace.

However, the woman was insisting that her mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and 15-year-old nephew also be jailed, for which she was assured of action after an investigation at the police station.

