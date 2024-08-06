Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads BJP's By-Election Strategy Meeting With Key Leaders

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File

Lucknow: In a concerted effort to secure the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the upcoming by-elections, the government and the party organization have ramped up their preparations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary and General Secretary Organization Dharampal, held a crucial meeting to strategize for the elections.

The by-elections, scheduled for 10 assembly seats in the state, are a significant focus for the party. This meeting marked the first time Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attended together since Maurya's statement asserting that "the party is bigger than the government," which had sparked speculation about a rift between the CM and his deputy.

Strategic oversight and coordination

Both Deputy Chief Ministers, along with the BJP state president and the general secretary, will oversee election preparations for two seats each. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a team of 30 ministers, each assigned to specific constituencies, to ensure a comprehensive election strategy.

The strategy session, dubbed the 'Team-30' meeting, was held at the Chief Minister's residence. During this session, Yogi Adityanath reviewed feedback and progress reports from the in-charge ministers regarding their assembly-wise preparations. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of collecting community-specific feedback and assessing the organizational status at the booth level. Ministers are tasked with engaging with the public to strengthen the party’s presence in each constituency. The BJP state organization has also deployed officials to support these efforts.

Emphasis on coordination and public engagement

In the latest meeting at 5, Kalidas Marg (the CM’s official residence), ministers presented their updates on preparations and public feedback from their assigned constituencies. Adityanath urged ministers to maintain strong coordination with organizational officials and continuously communicate with the public. He stressed forming teams led by influential community leaders to address booth-wise caste dynamics and activating inactive workers to enhance voter engagement.

The Chief Minister directed ministers to focus on reinforcing weak booths and developing special action plans for these areas. He cautioned them to stay vigilant against misleading propaganda from the opposition and actively counter such rumours by addressing real issues with the public.

Unified approach and candidate selection

This was the first meeting attended by both Deputy Chief Ministers, the State President, and the General Secretary Organization. This gathering marked the third 'Team-30' meeting, highlighting the unified approach of the government and the party organization in preparing for the by-elections. The presence of key organizational officials alongside the ministers underscored efforts to solidify harmony between the government and the party organization.

Discussions also included selecting potential candidates for the by-elections. The Chief Minister instructed ministers to engage in dialogues with the public about potential candidates, seeking suggestions and understanding their preferences in light of caste equations.

“This collaborative and strategic approach by the government and the BJP organization aims to ensure a robust and well-coordinated campaign leading up to the by-elections,” said senior political analyst Rajesh N. Bajpayee.